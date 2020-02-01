Nexus Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Nexus has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $97,433.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexus has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Binance.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

