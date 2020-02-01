Nexus Trading Up 4.6% This Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Nexus has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $102,090.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Binance and Cryptopia.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.