Nexxo (NEXXO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $82,637.00

Nexxo (CURRENCY:NEXXO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Nexxo has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. Nexxo has a market capitalization of $223,450.00 and $82,637.00 worth of Nexxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexxo token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexxo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.44 or 0.05893039 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127408 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035035 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014883 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Nexxo Profile

Nexxo (NEXXO) is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. Nexxo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,654,884 tokens. Nexxo’s official website is nexxo.io. Nexxo’s official Twitter account is @NexxoInt.

Nexxo Token Trading

Nexxo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexxo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexxo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexxo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.