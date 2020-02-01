Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Tops $3.05 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $152,874.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,383.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.10 or 0.01949617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.81 or 0.04044091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00753624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00123277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00776647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009169 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00714102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,240,464,474 coins and its circulating supply is 5,332,214,474 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

