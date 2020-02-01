Niobio Cash (NBR) Hits Market Capitalization of $78,116.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $78,116.00 and $210.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

