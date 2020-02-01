NIX Hits Market Cap of $2.86 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. NIX has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $89,952.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges including $20.33, $10.39, $13.77 and $32.15. During the last week, NIX has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,376.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.39 or 0.01953744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.02 or 0.04037924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00758194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00123327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00784721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009177 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027310 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00712102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog.

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

