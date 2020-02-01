NKN Hits Market Capitalization of $9.06 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. One NKN token can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, LATOKEN and BCEX. During the last week, NKN has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,666,666 tokens. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org.

NKN Token Trading

NKN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, BCEX and Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

