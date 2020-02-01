Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. Noble Energy reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,283,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,555,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,746,000 after acquiring an additional 761,256 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 572,826 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,646,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.77. 7,390,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416,252. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

