Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Announces Dividend of $0.69

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.6878 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $889.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Viens bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735.

NBLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.58.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

