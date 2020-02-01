NOIA Network (NOIA) Hits One Day Volume of $150,176.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $150,176.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 124.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.44 or 0.05893039 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127408 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035035 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014883 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010827 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,753,291 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

