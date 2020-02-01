NOIA Network Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $188,832.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 168.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.45 or 0.05879978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128106 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035267 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,753,291 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.