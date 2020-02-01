Noir Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market cap of $530,108.00 and $62.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,252,508 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

