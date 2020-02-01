NoLimitCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,265.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $459,099.00 and $1,265.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,599,317 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

