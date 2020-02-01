Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

OSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norbord by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norbord by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Norbord by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 888,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norbord by 88.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 220,611 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Norbord by 40.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.95. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.09 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

