Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 20.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Nordstrom by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $48.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.