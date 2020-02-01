Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Position Reduced by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.3% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $208.21 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $166.33 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.