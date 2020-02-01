North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 147,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,140,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.