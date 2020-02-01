North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.10. 5,303,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,428. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $239.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.