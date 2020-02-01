Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4,367.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 453,189.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $46,550,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded down $10.30 on Friday, reaching $374.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.49 and a 200-day moving average of $358.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

