NortonLifeLock Inc. Announces Dividend of $12.00 (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 12.00 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

NortonLifeLock has a payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

