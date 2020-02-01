nOS (NOS) Market Cap Hits $738,048.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One nOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a total market cap of $738,048.00 and $31,825.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The official website for nOS is nos.io. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.