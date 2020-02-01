Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.04. 258,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,784. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

