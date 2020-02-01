Novacoin Trading Up 3.5% This Week (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Novacoin has a total market cap of $766,317.00 and approximately $760.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046190 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00067342 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,431.30 or 1.00373824 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00055972 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001458 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.