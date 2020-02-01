Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Novartis by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

NYSE NVS opened at $94.51 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.58.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

