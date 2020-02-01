Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Increased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $23,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,424,000 after buying an additional 310,066 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 164.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 53,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,371. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

