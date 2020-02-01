Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,399,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,669 shares of company stock valued at $58,404,584. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,825,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,163,000 after buying an additional 665,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NVCR opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Novocure has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

