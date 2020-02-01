NPCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $2,834.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00057871 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

