NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 123.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 682,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 271.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 76,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,023,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.98%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

