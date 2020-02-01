NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,900 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,929,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,655,000 after buying an additional 1,604,151 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,009,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after buying an additional 389,465 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 912,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after buying an additional 39,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 885,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after buying an additional 225,420 shares during the last quarter.

CWB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $58.14.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

