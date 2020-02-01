NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 740 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,707. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.78 and a 200 day moving average of $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

