NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 1,173 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

IWF traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.90. 3,078,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,748. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $141.18 and a twelve month high of $185.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

