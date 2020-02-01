NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average is $91.74. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

