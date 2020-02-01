NTV Asset Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 571,043 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 442,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after acquiring an additional 97,186 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 92,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,086. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13.

