NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,703,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.51. 16,337,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,467,302. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

