NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

IAU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. 28,166,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,165,867. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

