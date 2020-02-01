NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,854 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after buying an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,916,000 after purchasing an additional 355,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 643,448 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,341. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $61.43.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

