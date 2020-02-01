NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,058 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after buying an additional 790,105 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,035,000 after buying an additional 428,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,101,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

