NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,590 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 12,515,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,181,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

