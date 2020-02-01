NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,065,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $51.57. 7,599,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.