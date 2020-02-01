Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Bought by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares during the period. Nuance Communications comprises approximately 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.17% of Nuance Communications worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 71,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUAN opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.95. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $239,116.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

