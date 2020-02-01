NuBits Price Up 11.9% This Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, NuBits has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $732,675.00 and approximately $529.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

