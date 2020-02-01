Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.33 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $264,685.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Koinex, CoinBene and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.22 or 0.05862479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00127400 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010771 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,407,501,768 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Bitrue, Binance, WazirX, Zebpay, Bitbns, Upbit, BITBOX, Huobi, Koinex, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.