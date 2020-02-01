Numeraire 24-Hour Volume Hits $521,896.00 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $6.07 or 0.00064661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $13.71 million and approximately $521,896.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.00 or 0.02982570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,258,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

