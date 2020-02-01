Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,881 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nutanix worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 802.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nutanix by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Nutanix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $311,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,854. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $32.47 on Friday. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

