Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,904 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 2.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.21% of Nutrien worth $58,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $16,456,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $1,499,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

