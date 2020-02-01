Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000.

NVG opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

