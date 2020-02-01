NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.91% of NV5 Global worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 106,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVEE opened at $62.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

