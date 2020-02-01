NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted NVIDIA’s analysis:

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

Shares of NVDA traded down $9.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.43. 9,144,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $259.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.