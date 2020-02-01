NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,081.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NYSE:NVR opened at $3,816.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.62. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,513.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4,058.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,840.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,667.15.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. NVR’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $58.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 226.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,777.83, for a total value of $9,444,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $24,265,002.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total transaction of $5,493,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,275 shares of company stock valued at $65,428,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

