Nxt Price Hits $0.0132 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $13.22 million and $1.07 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023626 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Poloniex, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Indodax, C-CEX, Livecoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

